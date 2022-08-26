Gold futures fell more than 1% on Friday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled in an unusually blunt speech at Jackson Hole that the Fed plans to keep raising interest rates and leave them high "for some time" to contain inflation.

Powell is "tilting towards aggressive tightening," Wolfpack Capital's Jeff Wright told MarketWatch, which will "send gold lower as it cannot compete for risk free capital with a rising yield" for U.S. Treasurys.

Front-month Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) for August delivery closed -1.2% to $1736.10/oz, snapping a three-session winning streak, while August silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settled -1.9% to $18.740/oz, its lowest settlement value in four weeks.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (SIL), (SLV), (SIVR)

Gold equities finished with sharp losses, including (NEM) -4.2%, (GOLD) -5.4%, (AEM) -4.4%, (AUY) -3.6%, (KGC) -6.8%, (RGLD) -3.3%, (FNV) -4.1%, (AGI) -4.6%, (IAG) -7.9%, (HMY) -3.9%, (GFI) -4.4%, (AU) -5.2%.

Silver focused stocks also took it on the chin: (AG) -5%, (EXK) -6.5%, (PAAS) -4.5%, (SVM) -6.6%, (FSM) -6.9%, (HL) -6.2%, (CDE) -8.2%.

Seeing little reason to buy gold in the current environment, Wright believes "a restrictive monetary policy is not friendly for gold," anticipating gold in the $1,600-$1,650 range in early September for the Fed's next interest rate move.

On the other hand, Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said while gold could trend lower in the coming months, most of the downside risk already was priced in.