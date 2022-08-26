Blackstone expects to complete Bluerock Residential deal in October
Aug. 26, 2022 4:26 PM ET
- The completion of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate's proposed acquisition of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) and spinoff of BRG's single-family rental business are expected to occur on or about Oct. 6, 2022, the companies said Friday.
- The completion of the acquisition is subject to the execution of the spinoff as well as the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions in the merger agreement.
- Bluerock (BRG) stock closed Friday at $25.36 per share. In December 2021, private equity giant Blackstone (BX) agreed to buy Bluerock for $24.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$3.6B.
