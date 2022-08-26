Bannix Acquisition receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq
Aug. 26, 2022 4:30 PM ETBannix Acquisition Corp. (BNIX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Blank check firm Bannix Acquisition (NASDAQ:BNIX) said on Friday it had received a letter from the Nasdaq saying that the company did not comply with its Listing Rule for continued listing as it had not received the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30.
- The Company has 60 days from the date of the letter to submit a plan to regain compliance.
- If Nasdaq approves the Company's plan, it has the discretion to grant the company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until February 20, 2023, to regain compliance.
- If the company is unable to file the Form 10-Q by October 24, 2022, it intends to file a plan to regain compliance, it added.
