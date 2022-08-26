Altima Resources says extension received for management cease trade order
Aug. 26, 2022
- Altima Resources (OTCPK:ARSLF) (TSXV:ARH:CA) said its has requested and received an extension for a management cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission.
- The Jun. 29 order was issued in connection with a delay by the company in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended Feb. 28.
- The extension in terms of the management cease trade order was received, considering delays incurred during audit in connection to the operational delays experienced in its subsidiary and the necessity to reallocate its human resources to support operations for the interim period.
