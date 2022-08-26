CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was one of just five S&P 500 stocks that ended higher in Friday's stock market dumpster fire, closing +0.8% and reaching another new intraday record $119.60, with U.S. fertilizer producers surging as competing European ammonia plants close because of high natural gas prices.

CF's (CF) own U.K. subsidiary said this week it will temporarily halt ammonia production at its Billingham plant, which has a capacity of 400K tons/year.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) ended Friday with slight losses, but for the week finished +15.4% and +11.1%, respectively; CF closed +14.5% on the week.

More than 70% of European production capacity has been curtailed, as record high gas prices "make it impossible for European producers to compete," according to Fertilizers Europe, which represents most of the continent's producers.

Fertilizer makers in Europe have been hit hardest because of the region's reliance on Russian gas, as well as U.S. and European Union sanctions on potash sales from Belarus, and tightening of shipments by China.

CF Industries (CF) has outperformed peers and should "sustain this outperformance due to the business' higher margins, stronger balance sheet, and U.S.-focused geographic footprint," Acutel writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.