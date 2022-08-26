Direxion closing, liquidating seven ETFs due to lack of investor interest
Aug. 26, 2022 4:58 PM ETDirexion World Without Waste ETF (WWOW), LOPX, NIFE, RWVG, RWGV, CLDS, TENGOOTOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Direxion said Friday it will close and liquidate seven exchange-traded funds because they were unable to attract sufficient investments.
- The funds will cease trading on the NYSE Arca and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on Sept. 23, 2022.
- The seven ETFs are: Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:TENG); Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CLDS); Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV); Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG); Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE); Direxion Low Price Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX); and Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW).
- On or about the liquidation date, Sept. 30, 2022, each fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares.
- TENG's launch was announced in June 2021, along with the Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (OOTO).
Comments (1)