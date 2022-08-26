ProSomnus Sleep Technologies signs $30M debt financing ahead of debut with SPAC Lakeshore
- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, which is set to go public in reverse merger deal with SPAC Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA), has announced financing deal on Friday.
- The company stated it has signed definitive agreements with institutional investors of Cohanzick Management and CrossingBridge Advisors' managed funds, comprising of $30M financing to be raised in the convertible notes issue.
- The facility is to broken down into two-tranches: $15M of senior secured convertible notes and $15M of junior secured convertible notes with maturities of 36 months and 40 months, respectively.
- That's where the senior debt is set at an initial conversion price of $13, to be reset at 5% premium half-yearly while the conversion price for subordinated debt is tuned to $11.50.
- The notes are reported to be issued by the combined company as pending merger of ProSomnus and Lakeshore Acquisition I is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 10, 2022.
- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, a maker of oral appliance therapy devices to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea, announced its business combination deal with SPAC Lakeshore Acquisition I on May. 10.
- The transaction implies a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of $168M, which equates to approximately 4.3x projected FY 2023 revenue of $38 – 40M, at the midpoint.
- Once the deal goes through, the stock of combined company will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "OSA"
- ProSomnus said it "intends to use a portion of the proceeds of the facility to fund multiple strategic growth initiatives, many of which are already underway."
