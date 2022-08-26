CF Energy reports Q2 results

  • CF Energy press release (TSXV:CFY:CA): Q2Revenue of C$16.5M (-0.6% Y/Y).
  • Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.01; GAAP EPS of C$0.01.
  • net profit of C$0.1M.
  • Gross profit in Q2 2022 was RMB23.2 million (approx. CAD4.6 million), a decrease of RMB11.3 million (CAD2.0 million) or 33% from RMB34.5 million (approx. CAD6.6 million) in Q2 2021. Overall Gross margin in Q2 2022 was 27.6%, a decrease of 12.4 percentage point from 40.0% in Q2 2021.
  • EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) in Q2 2022 was RMB16.4 million (approx. CAD3.2 million), a decrease of RMB11.9 million (approx. CAD2.2 million), or 42%, from RMB28.3 million (approx. CAD5.4 million) in Q2 2021. EBITDA in Q2 2022 included non-recurring items. On a comparable basis, after excluding the non-recurring items: the fair value change on derivative financial instrument of RMB4.5 million (approx. CAD0.9 million) and the recognition of share-based payments of RMB0.2 million (approx. CAD0.1 million), the adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2022 (non-IFRS) was RMB12.1 million (approx. CAD2.4 million), a decrease of RMB14.3 million (approx. CAD2.6 million), or 54%, from RMB26.4 million (approx. CAD5.0 million) in Q2 2021.

