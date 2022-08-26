Lowell Farms sells additional $2.2M convertible debentures
- Lowell Farms (OTCQX:LOWLF) said Friday it sold an additional $2.2M of senior secured convertible debentures of its unit Indus Holding, bringing the total to $6.4M.
- This includes the sale of convertible debentures announced last week.
- The additional convertible debentures are convertible into 9.3M subordinate voting shares with respect to principal and additional subordinate voting shares upon conversion of accrued and unpaid interest.
- Investors in the additional debentures received warrants to buy 9.3M subordinate voting shares and warrants of Indus Holding to buy 14M non-voting shares of Indus.
- Proceeds from the sale of additional debentures will be used for working capital purposes, automation investments and expansion into new markets.
