The head of Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) Horizon virtual-reality platform is exiting the company, Reuters reports.

Sharma, previously a Microsoft veteran, joined what was then Facebook in 2018 to lead the Facebook Games product, and became vice president of Facebook Gaming a year later.

A year ago, Sharma took over leadership of the Horizon platform, which served as the software home for a number of company efforts as it pivoted toward the "metaverse," including VR meeting app Horizon Workrooms. Last December, Meta opened its more personally focused Horizon Worlds to the public.

Sharma's team will now report to Meta's VP for Metaverse, Vishal Shah, according to the report.

On Thursday, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that the company's advanced "Project Cambria" headset was set for release in October.