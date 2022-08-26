Hot Stocks: AFRM, DOMO drop on earnings news; FTCH surges; MOH sets 52-week high

Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell triggered a mass exodus out of stocks on Friday. The major averages plunged, including a 1,000-point slide in the Dow and a nearly 4% decline in the Nasdaq.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was among the casualties, losing more than a fifth of its value following a disappointing quarterly report. Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) also tumbled on earnings news, reaching a new 52-week low.

Despite the overall negative sentiment, some stocks managed to stage notable advances. Farfetch (FTCH) soared after the release of its latest financial figures. Meanwhile, Molina Healthcare (MOH) added to recent gains to set a 52-week high.

Standout Gainer

Investors cheered the latest earnings report from Farfetch (FTCH), sending the stock surging 26%.

The online luxury fashion retail platform reported red ink for Q2, but the loss was not as deep as analysts had feared. Revenue jumped 11% to $579M.

Inspired by the financial figures, FTCH climbed $2.51 to end at $12.03. The advance built on recent gains, pushing the stock to its highest close since late April.

Standout Decliner

The release of a disappointing earnings report sparked a wave of selling in Affirm Holdings (AFRM), with shares of the fintech plummeting 21%.

While the firm's Q4 revenue beat expectations with 39% growth from last year, the Buy Now, Pay Later lender reported a loss that was wider than analysts had expected.

The company also issued a disappointing revenue forecast, predicting a top-line figure for fiscal 2023 of $1.63B to $1.73B. This came in below the $1.9B that analysts had predicted.

AFRM finished trading at $24.57, a decline of $6.66 on the day. The stock has now fallen about 38% since hitting a four-month high in mid-August.

Overall, shares have fallen 71% for 2022, although AFRM remains off a 52-week low of $13.64 reached in May.

Notable New High

Despite an overall weak day for the stock market, Molina Healthcare (MOH) added to a recent upswing, climbing another 3% and setting a 52-week high.

MOH rose $11.01 to close at $338.51, recording the firm's third consecutive day of gains. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week high of $361.25.

Shares have climbed 11% in the past month. Longer-term, the stock has come well off a 2022 closing low of $251.75 reached in mid-June. MOH has advanced 34% since that mark.

Notable New Low

Domo (DOMO) plunged to a 52-week low, falling 28% after the company reported disappointing quarterly revenue and lowered its 2022 forecast.

The provider of data software reported a narrower-than-expected loss for Q2. However, the firm's revenue failed to top projections, despite 20% growth from last year.

Weighed down by the quarterly update, DOMO slumped to an intraday 52-week low of $19.80. Shares eventually finished at $20.69, sliding $7.98.

The retreat took the stock below a recent trading range, extending losses posted earlier in the year. DOMO has lost about 58% of its value since the end of 2021.

