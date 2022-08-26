VBI Vaccines down 10% on $300M mixed shelf offering; also ends two equity offerings

Aug. 26, 2022 6:18 PM ETVBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Corporate company stock shares

tupungato

  • Shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) declined 10% in Friday post-market trading after the company said it is terminating two "at the market" equity offerings with Jefferies and also filing for a mixed shelf offering.
  • VBI (VBIV) shares initially shot up in after-hours trading when the SEC filing on the equity offering termination was posted, but then turned down 16 minutes later when the mixed shelf offering filing was posted.
  • In July 2020 and September 2021, VBI (VBIV) signed agreements with Jefferies to sell shares with gross proceeds of up to $125M for each agreement.
  • Prior to the termination, ~$27M of shares remained available under the first program, and all $125M remained for the second.
  • Neither program was utilized in 2022.
  • Separately, VBI (VBIV) also filed for a $300M mixed shelf offering after Friday's closing bell.
  • The filing does not necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future.
  • The offering is for common shares, units, warrants, and subscription warrants.
  • VBI (VBIV) plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.