Spire (NYSE:SR) said on Friday it will expand capacity at its natural gas storage facilities in Wyoming to meet the growing energy demand in the Western U.S.

The $195M expansion project will increase Spire Storage's (SR) underground working gas storage capacity to 39B cf from 23B cf, and includes the addition of injection and withdrawal wells, compression, pipeline infrastructure and gas processing capability, the company said.

Spire (SR) said it has started limited construction of the initial project phase, with full completion expected over the next two years during construction seasons that run April through October in Wyoming.

"The project is anticipated to deliver expanded services to existing and new customers, as well as a strong return on investment," Spire (SR) said, adding that it expects EPS accretion beginning in FY 2025.

Spire (SR) is "a solid choice for a gas utility as one of the larger utilities... but the price is too high," Lincoln C. Wood writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.