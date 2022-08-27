Stocks spent another week sinking into the red, and Communications names were once again among the leaders to the bottom.

The S&P 500 fell more than 4%, spending a second straight week in decline after a few weeks' rally, and this week it was only Energy making gains, while 10 other sectors fell. Worst among those was Information Technology, but right behind it was Communication Services, whose stocks dropped 6.6% for the week.

That's helping to seal Communication Services' hold on the title of worst-performing sector in the S&P 500 this year (down nearly 30% YTD).

The single-stock decliners list had some familiar names for long-suffering Communications investors. While Liberty Broadband was the biggest large-cap loser, just behind it were Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP). Twitter (TWTR) dropped 8% on a week where its stock tended to trade more on outside events rather than fundamentals - notably its trial against Elon Musk as it looks to force the billionaire to follow through on acquiring the company, and a whistleblower complaint filed by a former head of security.

Snap (SNAP) dropped 7.7% for the week; it took a hit on Tuesday alongside Twitter, and sold off heavily in Friday's marketwide tumble. And Netflix (NFLX) didn't do long investors any favors again, slipping on Monday (in the wake of HBO's hit launch of House of the Dragon) before trying a late-week rally, only to sell off again on Friday. It dropped 7.4% from a week ago.

Communications gainers were led by Chinese names that in recent months have traded as a bloc: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) rose 14.4% for the week; Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) up 11.9%; and NetEase (NTES) rose 6.3%. Most Chinese stocks surged Thursday in the wake of new stimulus spending as well as the report that the U.S. and China were closing in on an auditing agreement.

Pinterest (PINS) also saw some relief, though, gaining 6% on the week after a Thursday surge on news that its new collage app Shuffles shot up the Apple App Store charts.

The top five gainers over the past five sessions among large-cap Communication Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):

Baidu (BIDU), +14.4% ;

; Bilibili (BILI), +11.9% ;

; NetEase (NTES), +6.3% ;

; Pinterest (PINS), +6% ;

; Electronic Arts (EA), +1.3% .

The five worst performers over the past five sessions among large-cap Communication Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):