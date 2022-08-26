Nevada Copper unveils restart plan for Pumpkin Hollow mine

Aug. 26, 2022

Nevada Copper (OTCPK:NEVDF) said on Friday it plans to restart and ramp up its Pumpkin Hollow copper mine in Nevada and agreed to non-binding terms with lenders to provide as much as $93M of liquidity to the company.

The miner said the restart plan will de-risk the path to full-scale production by focusing on de-bottlenecking and completing critical capital projects, building up significant stope ore inventory to facilitate a more efficient ramp-up once the mill restarts, and reducing cash burn during the ramp-up period.

If the restart plan remains on schedule, the company expects underground production will ramp-up to hoisting rates of ~3K tons/day in Q3 2023 and increase to 5K tons/day in Q4 2023.

The proceeds of the $93M financing package will be used mostly to fund the restart and ramp-up of the Pumpkin Hollow underground mine.

Stream and royalty partner Triple Flag (OTCPK:TRFPF) will raise its existing net smelter returns royalty on Nevada Copper's (OTCPK:NEVDF) open pit project to 2% from 0.7% for $26.2M.

Nevada Copper (OTCPK:NEVDF) recently reported Q2 GAAP earnings of C$0.01/share on revenues of C$5M.

