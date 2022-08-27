Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has agreed to sell its natural gas properties in Arkansas' Fayetteville shale to closely-held Flywheel Energy for an undisclosed sum, Reuters reported late Friday.

The assets under agreement include ~5K natural gas wells - 850 operated and 4,100 non-operated - and related pipeline and processing properties across 381K acres, according to the report.

Exxon's (XOM) XTO Energy unit had acquired the Fayetteville shale assets in 2010 for $650M.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares are trading for ~11x free cash flow, where anything less than 15x is considered cheap, David Alton Clark writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.