M&A summer uptick expected to continue, expert says

The M&A uptick in deals in August is expected to continue into the fall as valuations are still low and the pressure for deals to work after there done has also increased, according to an industry expert.

"We are going to do this deal, but we can't mess up," Ernst and Young's Elizabeth Kaske told Seeking Alpha in an interview earlier this month. "We can't not get it right. This is table stakes for us. If we're going to make this investment we must do it and must follow the investment thesis and realize the value within the timeframe committed, which is a very different environment than even a year or two ago."

Kaske, whose title is EY's Americas Buy and Integrate Leader, explained that there is more pressure on companies than ever to make sure that an acquisition is successful.

"There's a lot less patience in the markets for errors," Kaske said. ""I think there's more pressure to perform and if you don't perform than you need to do something dramatically different."

More than $43 billion in M&A deals have been announced in the U.S. in August including private equity firm Vista Equity's planned $7.75 billion purchase of Avalara (AVLR), Pfizer (PFE)'s $4.6 billion deal for for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and an investor group led by Apollo Global's (APO) $3.2 billion announced acquisition of Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW).

EY'S Kaske also expects and is seeing more restructuring activity taking place and expects to see an uptick in the trend.

"We expect probably more activity picking up on the restructuring front and we're starting to see more of that happening now with market conditions and the volatility as well," Kaske explained.

Another trend in M&A that Kaske is witnessing is non technology companies wanting to acquire tech firms.

"So in general what we see if in a lot of industries clients who are non-digital natives need to pivot in order to stay relevant and compete and they can't hire that talent fast enough and fill those capabilities internally fast enough," she said. "And so often times they're going to the market looking to buy something to accelerate that."

"We're seeing a lot more of those conversations and then the tech clients that we are seeing are buying things that are tangential to their business versus core to their business," Kaske said. "So expanding into other spaces surrounding their business."

She cautioned though there are sometimes pitfalls with this strategy.

"And then when they buy it or sometimes when they're completing the acquisition they say `Oh we just destroyed everything we bought' because they followed their traditional playbook, an acquisition, which does not work, when you are buying something non-core to your own business."

Kaske, who focuses on TMT, or Technology, Media and Telecommunications at Ernst and Young, also said the life sciences segment of the firm is seeing a lot of activity.

"We have a very strong Life Sciences practice within the firm and that practice has been incredibly busy," Kaske said. "I know it's a very sought after team and practice within our firm, especially for transactions right now. There's a lot of movement and a lot of investments in that space."

Just last Monday Alcon (ALC) agreed to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) in a deal that valued Aerie at ~$770M.