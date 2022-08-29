Asian stocks dive after Wall Street selloff over Powell hawkish comments
Aug. 29, 2022 1:48 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Japan -2.56%.
- China -0.32%. Bloomberg poll on China' economy cuts China GDP forecast to 3.5% from prior 3.9%. Analyst believe that recent stimulus measures which includes 1T yuan in funds mostly and central bank rate cuts won't be able to revive economy.
- Hong Kong -0.83%.
- Australia -1.97%. July retail sales: +1.3% M/M vs. +0.3% expected, +0.2% prior.
- Nasdaq slumped 3.9%, S&P 500 3.4% and Dow 3% on Friday as Fed's Powell warns of economic pain.
- U.S. futures extend it losses. Dow -0.66%, S&P 500 -0.83% and Nasdaq -1.18%.
- On Friday, Bitcoin dipped 4.3% to $20.60K, the lowest level since mid-July, at 2:35 p.m. ET after Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's hawkish keynote. Bitcoin continued its fall during weekend and slid below the psychological mark of 20K.
- In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 99 cents to $94.05 a barrel.
- UK markets are closed in observance of the Summer Bank holiday.
