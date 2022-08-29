Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has restarted production of its Similac infant formula brand at the Sturgis, Mich., manufacturing facility, which was shut down early this year amid safety concerns.

However, the company said it would take about six weeks to begin delivery of products to retail locations.

Following reports of bacterial infections linked to products that originated from the location, ABT, the nation’s largest baby formula supplier, recalled certain products and shut down the plant triggering a baby formula shortage in the U.S.

After an agreement with the FDA, ABT resumed operations at the plant in early June, initially manufacturing Elecare and other specialty formulas.

However, a flooding incident in surrounding areas forced the company to pause production at the plant days later.

On Jul. 01, ABT resumed production of EleCare and subsequently began manufacturing some metabolic formulas, which the company said will start shipping in the coming weeks.

In August, ABT plans to supply more than 8M pounds of infant formula, above the level it delivered in Aug. 2021.

Concurrently, ABT announced plans to extend rebates it offered for beneficiaries of the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program until Oct. 22 in states it has contracts.

With the Michigan plant shutdown, revenue from Abbot’s (ABT) nutrition segment dropped ~16% YoY in 1H 2022 to $1.4B.