European markets lower after Powell’s interest rate warning
Aug. 29, 2022 4:43 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
London Market closed. UK markets are closed in observance of the Summer Bank holiday
Germany -1.29%.
France -1.38%.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 down 0.82% in early trade.
All sectors and major bourses slipped into negative territory during early morning deals in London. Tech stocks led the losses, down nearly 1.7%.
SNB total sight deposits w.e. 26 August CHF 752.8 bn vs CHF 752.8 bn prior; Domestic sight deposits CHF 643.7 bn vs CHF 643.7 bn prior.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than seven basis point to 3.11%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than twelve basis point to 1.52%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 2.60%.
