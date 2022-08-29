European markets lower after Powell’s interest rate warning

London Market closed. UK markets are closed in observance of the Summer Bank holiday

Germany -1.29%.

France -1.38%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 down 0.82% in early trade.

All sectors and major bourses slipped into negative territory during early morning deals in London. Tech stocks led the losses, down nearly 1.7%.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 26 August CHF 752.8 bn vs CHF 752.8 bn prior; Domestic sight deposits CHF 643.7 bn vs CHF 643.7 bn prior.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than seven basis point to 3.11%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than twelve basis point to 1.52%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 2.60%.

