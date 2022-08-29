Honda Motor, LG Energy form JV to build EV battery plant in Ohio

Aug. 29, 2022

  • South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution said Monday it is joining hands with Japanese automaker Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to build an electric vehicle battery plant in the United States.
  • The two companies signed the binding agreement for $4.4B joint venture to build the production facility with an annual capacity of 40 gigawatt hours, LGES said in a release.
  • The location of the plant has yet to be decided.
  • Honda and LG Energy Solution will establish a joint venture to start producing lithium-ion batteries in Ohio, where Honda's main factory is located, according to the report, adding they are aiming to start construction in 2023 and mass production in 2025.
  • The joint venture is scheduled to be established in 2022.

