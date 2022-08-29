Dell Technologies completely winds up all Russian operations following August offices closure

  • After closing its offices in mid-August, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) said on Saturday it had discontinued all Russian operations after closing its offices in mid-August - Reuters.
  • DELL, a vital supplier of servers in Russia, has joined other global companies in curtailing operations in Russia since it invaded Ukraine.
  • The company suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia in February.
  • Shares down 1% PM.
  • The company lost more than 12% in late trading on Friday after trimming FY2023 outlook due to weaker-than-expected enterprise and consumer spending.

