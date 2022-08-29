Horizon Therapeutics to expand footprint in Ireland
Aug. 29, 2022 5:42 AM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:HZNP), a biotech focused on rare diseases, announced Monday that the company will broaden its development and manufacturing facilities in Waterford, Ireland.
- The plan will add ~320K square feet to the company’s existing 44K square-foot drug product (fill-finish) biologics facility, which HZNP bought in 2021 Jun. for $65M.
- More details are expected as the application for the expansion proceeds, HZNP said, predicting that the plan, which will expand the Ireland-based company’s manufacturing capabilities and development of drug substance biologics, will add nearly 350 jobs.
- The shipments of the first medicine approved for release from the existing plant are anticipated in 2023. Both facilities will be used for HZNP’s commercialized rare disease biologic therapies and development-stage medicines.
- Read: Despite a YTD selloff, there are reasons to be bullish on HZNP stock, Seeking Alpha contributor Jonathan Faison argues.
Comments