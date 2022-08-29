Morgan Stanley sees a recession canary in the coal mine

As the Federal Reserve looks to proceed on its hawkish path, investors should pay attention to the credit markets, according to Morgan Stanley.

Stock index futures (SPX) (NDX:IND) point to a lower opening, extending Friday's sharp selloff spurred by Fed chief Jay Powell predicting pain as the FOMC tries to rein in inflation.

That also raised worries about a hard landing and recession as Powell used the word "inflation" 45 times in a little more than eight minutes.

"On the corporate front, the message from 2Q earnings was not overwhelmingly negative, but evidence of weakening demand, shifts in consumer spending and inventory pressures for retailers were abundant," Morgan Stanley strategist Srikanth Sankaran wrote in a note. "The full impact of rate hikes on growth and earnings will become more apparent in the coming quarters, we think."

Sankaran points to the high-yield bond market (NYSEARCA:HYG) (NYSEARCA:JNK) (HYLD) (HYLS) as a recession signal. High-yield spreads of 800 to 850 basis points are normally associated with growth concerns. They now sit comfortably at about 450 basis points, but this time spreads of about 700 would signal a mild recession, given the high exposure to higher-quality issuers and concentration of secured bonds, he noted.

"Low prices reduce investors’ gross exposure in the event of a default, hence are associated with lower loss severity through a default cycle," Sankaran said. "This feature alone could account for half of the 100bp spread reduction in the recession threshold." (See chart at bottom.)

The canary

"The canary in today's credit coal mine could well be leveraged loans, a less 'macro' but equally important part of the credit market," Sankaran said. "At US$1.4 trillion in outstanding volume, the loan market has nearly doubled in size since 2015, with a significant deterioration in quality."

"Due to the floating-rate nature of these instruments, underlying borrowers are particularly vulnerable to the double whammy of weaker earnings and rising interest rates," he added. "A downgrade wave is imminent, extending through the next few quarters."

"Historically, the loan index has breached 750bp in spread and an 85 cash price only in the depths of the GFC and Covid. This time around, we expect these levels to be tested even in a mild recession, signaling significant downside from current levels (480bp in spread; 95 cash price)."

"Our conclusion: HY credit spreads may be less sensitive to a growth slowdown than in the past, but the loan market is fundamentally more vulnerable. Both canaries are singing for now. But given current valuations, we maintain a cautious stance across corporate credit - staying up in quality and up in seniority," Sankaran said.

