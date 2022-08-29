Jade Power Trust GAAP EPS of C$0.01, revenue of C$4.1M
- Jade Power Trust press release (JPWR.UN:CA): Q2 GAAP EPS of C$0.01.
- Revenue of C$4.1M (-10.9% Y/Y).
- Energy generation of 37,681 MWh for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 35,561 MWh for the second quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA of C$2.3M, or C$0.10 per unit, for the second quarter compared to C$2.4M, or C$0.10 per unit, for the comparable quarter in 2021.
- Operating cash flows of C$2.1M, or C$0.09 per unit, after net changes in working capital for the second quarter of 2022 compared to C$0.8M, or C$0.03 per unit, for the second quarter of 2021.
