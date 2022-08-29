Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF) announced Monday that the European Commission greenlighted Scemblix (asciminib) for certain adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia who had previously received tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) such as Pfizer’s (PFE) blood cancer drug Bosulif.

With the decision, Scemblix, which belongs to a class of drugs known as STAMP inhibitors, will be indicated in the region for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase who had received two or more TKIs.

The approval was based on data from a Phase 3 trial in which Scemblix was found to outperform Bosulif (bosutinib) in efficacy with over three times lower discontinuation rate due to adverse reactions at 24 weeks.

CML patients who experience significant side effects or resistance to oral TKI therapies “would often cycle between these very similar therapies, with little success in controlling their disease or improving their quality of life,” said Dr. Andreas Hochhaus, welcoming the approval.

Dr. Hochhaus heads the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Jena University Hospital in Germany.

The decision follows a positive view on the drug for the indication from an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).