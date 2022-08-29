L&T Technology Services wins five-year infotainment deal from BMW
Aug. 29, 2022 6:17 AM ETLarsen & Toubro Limited (LTOUF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- L&T Technology Services (OTC:LTOUF) has won a 5-year, multi-million-dollar deal from European luxury vehicle maker BMW Group to provide high-end engineering services for BMW Group’s suite of infotainment consoles.
- BMW has chosen L&T Technology Services because of its deep domain expertise and engineering leadership in transportation technologies and its proven ability to offer unique opportunities to scale up existing projects and work on new ones.
- The L&T Technology Services team of engineers will be providing services in the areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management.
Comments