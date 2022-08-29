Walmart to buy South African retailer Massmart in $377M deal

Walmart store entrance

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • U.S retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has offered $377.6M to acquire the 47% of Massmart (OTCPK:MMRTF) shares it does not already own - Reuters.
  • Massmart said that this deal would support the overhaul of the loss-making South African retailer.
  • If the deal is approved, Massmart would be delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
  • Retail giant has offered 62 rand for each outstanding Massmart share, which represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price.
  • Walmart (WMT) had to provide increasing levels of financial and operational support across Massmart's businesses after acquiring majority control over in 2010.

