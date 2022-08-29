Walmart to buy South African retailer Massmart in $377M deal
Aug. 29, 2022 6:19 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)MMRTFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- U.S retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has offered $377.6M to acquire the 47% of Massmart (OTCPK:MMRTF) shares it does not already own - Reuters.
- Massmart said that this deal would support the overhaul of the loss-making South African retailer.
- If the deal is approved, Massmart would be delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
- Retail giant has offered 62 rand for each outstanding Massmart share, which represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price.
- Walmart (WMT) had to provide increasing levels of financial and operational support across Massmart's businesses after acquiring majority control over in 2010.
