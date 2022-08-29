Pinduoduo Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.13 beats by $0.72, revenue of $4.69B beats by $1.25B

Aug. 29, 2022 6:34 AM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Pinduoduo press release (NASDAQ:PDD): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.13 beats by $0.72.
  • Revenue of $4.69B (+36% Y/Y) beats by $1.25B.
  • Shares +5.2% PM.
  • “We saw a recovery in consumer sentiment in the second quarter especially during the 618 shopping festival, a reflection of the resilience of overall consumption,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pinduoduo. “We remain committed to building a platform that serves as a force for good.”
  • “The postponement of certain projects and lower business-related expenses during the first half of the quarter affected overall expenses in short term,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of Pinduoduo. “Looking ahead, we stay dedicated to investing in areas such as agriculture and R&D to better serve our consumers.”

