DHT Holdings offloads DHT Edelweiss for $37M

Aug. 29, 2022 6:40 AM ETDHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) has entered into agreement to sell the DHT Edelweiss, a 2008 built VLCC, for $37M.
  • The vessel is not fitted with an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System and is due for its 3rd Special Survey and installation of a Ballast Water Treatment System in 1Q23.
  • The company expects to deliver the vessel to its new owner during Q3.
  • The sale will reduce the average age of the company’s fleet and improve its AER and EEOI metrics.
  • The vessel’s outstanding bank debt of about $12.2M will be repaid and the company expects to record a gain of about $6.8M in 3Q22.
  • Following the abovementioned sale and the recently announced retrofit program, 100% of the company’s fleet will be fitted with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems by 1Q23.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.