DHT Holdings offloads DHT Edelweiss for $37M
Aug. 29, 2022
- DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) has entered into agreement to sell the DHT Edelweiss, a 2008 built VLCC, for $37M.
- The vessel is not fitted with an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System and is due for its 3rd Special Survey and installation of a Ballast Water Treatment System in 1Q23.
- The company expects to deliver the vessel to its new owner during Q3.
- The sale will reduce the average age of the company’s fleet and improve its AER and EEOI metrics.
- The vessel’s outstanding bank debt of about $12.2M will be repaid and the company expects to record a gain of about $6.8M in 3Q22.
- Following the abovementioned sale and the recently announced retrofit program, 100% of the company’s fleet will be fitted with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems by 1Q23.
