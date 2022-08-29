Moderna nabs Swiss nod for Omicron-adjusted booster shot

Aug. 29, 2022 6:40 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor8 Comments

Moderna To Request Emergency Authorization For Its Vaccine After Positive Trial Results

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced Monday that health regulators in Switzerland granted temporary authorization for the use of its Omicron-targeting booster vaccine mRNA-1273.214 in those aged 18 years and older.
  • mRNA-1273.214 is a bivalent shot that includes 25 µg of the company’s original COVID-19 mRNA-1273 and 25 µg of a vaccine candidate designed to target the Omicron subvariant BA.1.
  • The decision of the Swiss regulatory agency, Swissmedic, was based on data from a Phase 2/3 trial which indicated that mRNA-1273.214 outperformed the 50-µg booster dose of MRNA’s currently authorized booster shot mRNA-1273 in previously uninfected individuals.
  • Talks are underway with Swissmedic and the Government of Switzerland to roll out mRNA-1273.214 in early September, Moderna (MRNA) said.
  • In Mid-Aug, the U.K. became the first country to clear MRNA’s Omicron-adjusted booster shot.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.