Moderna nabs Swiss nod for Omicron-adjusted booster shot
Aug. 29, 2022
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced Monday that health regulators in Switzerland granted temporary authorization for the use of its Omicron-targeting booster vaccine mRNA-1273.214 in those aged 18 years and older.
- mRNA-1273.214 is a bivalent shot that includes 25 µg of the company’s original COVID-19 mRNA-1273 and 25 µg of a vaccine candidate designed to target the Omicron subvariant BA.1.
- The decision of the Swiss regulatory agency, Swissmedic, was based on data from a Phase 2/3 trial which indicated that mRNA-1273.214 outperformed the 50-µg booster dose of MRNA’s currently authorized booster shot mRNA-1273 in previously uninfected individuals.
- Talks are underway with Swissmedic and the Government of Switzerland to roll out mRNA-1273.214 in early September, Moderna (MRNA) said.
- In Mid-Aug, the U.K. became the first country to clear MRNA’s Omicron-adjusted booster shot.
