Moody's Investors Services affirmed on Monday China's A-1 long-term local- and foreign-currency issuer and senior unsecured ratings and its (P)A1 foreign-currency senior unsecured shelf rating and kept its ratings outlook stable. A1 is Moody's fifth-highest investment-grade rating, and is six levels above a non-investment grade, or junk, status.

China's core strengths of its credit profile, chiefly its high economic strength and robust fiscal strength, are likely to remain in the medium term, the credit rating company said.

"At the same time, China's institutional and governance strength will be tested, including the quality of executive institutions, to manage a complex set of policy issues including enhancing productivity, reducing leverage, creating an environment in which the property sector can foster sustainable growth and wealth accumulation, promoting environmental sustainability and maintaining stability," Moody's said. "While in all these areas the medium-term policy objectives are supportive to China's debt sustainability, transition risks are material."

China's local- and foreign-currency country ceilings are unchanged at Aaa and Aa1, respectively.

The Chinse yuan has weakened 0.7% against the U.S. dollar at $0.1446 early Monday.

