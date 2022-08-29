Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Monday he aimed to get self-driving Teslas ready by year-end. Musk said the goal is to have a wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe if the regulatory approvals come in on time.

A new Tesla (TSLA) full self-driving beta is going out to 1K people this week, with potentially 10K people being added to the beta if no major issues are seen.

In regard to safety, the electric vehicle maker is utilizing a five-strike system focused on ensuring that FSD Beta testers are paying attention as they test the software.

Last week, Tesla (TSLA) sent a cease-and-desist letter to a group that posted a video reportedly showing Tesla cars hitting child mannequins. The letter said the group was disseminating defamatory information to the public regarding the capabilities of Tesla's FSD.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell 2.47% premarket on Monday to $280.97 amid broad selling pressure across the markets.