Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +7.7% pre-market on Monday after announcing new supply deals for renewable natural gas.

Among several deals unveiled by the company, California Transportation Dynamics signed a fueling agreement with Clean Energy (CLNE) for ~1.2M gallons of RNG for the length of the contract and is migrating 40 diesel trucks to units powered by RNG.

National Ready Mixed Concrete signed a fueling agreement for ~130K gallons of RNG to power 13 trucks, and Claremont, California, signed a multiyear fueling deal to power 20 refuse trucks with an anticipated 400K gallons of RNG.

NGL Logistics added six new natural gas trucks to its fleet that will replace diesel trucks, and will fuel with an expected 260K gallons of RNG, and Gen Logistics, which services the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, signed a fueling duel with Clean Energy (CLNE) for 30K gallons of RNG to power new trucks.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) recently reported a smaller than expected Q2 loss of $13.2M on revenues of $97M after near-zero in the prior-year quarter.