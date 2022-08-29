Acorda inks license deal with Asieris for pre-clinical drug
Aug. 29, 2022 7:20 AM ETAcorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) announced a license agreement with Chinese biotech Asieris Pharmaceuticals on Monday for the preclinical candidate, Nepicastat.
- Per the terms, the two companies will collaborate to develop Nepicastat, a small molecule drug for non-psychiatric indications and therapeutic uses.
- In return, Acorda (ACOR) is set to receive $500K of upfront payment, up to $7M of fees based on regulatory milestones, and a royalty on future net sales.
- Acorda (ACOR) U.S. subsidiary, Biotie Therapies, Inc., owns the rights for Nepicastat.
- Read: In June, the nano-cap ACRO stock surged in reaction to the launch of its inhalational Parkinson’s disease drug Inbrija in Germany. However, the company shares remain ~90% below the year-ago level, as indicated in this graph.
Comments