Acorda inks license deal with Asieris for pre-clinical drug

Aug. 29, 2022 7:20 AM ETAcorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) announced a license agreement with Chinese biotech Asieris Pharmaceuticals on Monday for the preclinical candidate, Nepicastat.
  • Per the terms, the two companies will collaborate to develop Nepicastat, a small molecule drug for non-psychiatric indications and therapeutic uses.
  • In return, Acorda (ACOR) is set to receive $500K of upfront payment, up to $7M of fees based on regulatory milestones, and a royalty on future net sales.
  • Acorda (ACOR) U.S. subsidiary, Biotie Therapies, Inc., owns the rights for Nepicastat.
  • Read: In June, the nano-cap ACRO stock surged in reaction to the launch of its inhalational Parkinson’s disease drug Inbrija in Germany. However, the company shares remain ~90% below the year-ago level, as indicated in this graph.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.