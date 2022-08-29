Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) will be watched closely this week with a strategy update set for Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley said one of the biggest items that could be cleared up by the retailer is the terms of the financing it has secured and the impact on projected cash flow, as well as BBBY's relationships with its vendors.

Analyst Simeon Gutman also said to watch for BBBY's plans on how to stabilize the business and plans for the buybuy BABY chain. Specific guidance on comparable sales and EBITDA could also set the tone for which directions shares move.

Morgan Stanley estimates that Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) will show an EBITDA loss of $212M for 2022 and free cash flow of -$918M.

Investors are snapping up shares ahead of the event. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) jumped 6.25% in premarket trading on Monday after a 5.94% gain on Friday.

