Jushi Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.08, revenue of $72.8M beats by $3.2M
Aug. 29, 2022 7:35 AM ET
- Jushi Holdings press release (OTCQX:JUSHF): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $72.8M (+52.6% Y/Y) beats by $3.2M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million
- “Moving into the second half of the year, we are revising our fourth quarter 2022 annualized revenue to be between $320 to $350 million, with a low double digit Adjusted EBITDA margin. At the retail level, we expect to open three additional Beyond Hello™ stores in the next four months, including two locations in Virginia and one in Ohio. We are also moving an underperforming store in Pennsylvania. Moreover, we will continue work on adding additional operational grow rooms and expanding production at our grower-processor facilities as we look to increase the sell-through rate of our own branded products through our network of retail stores, along with pursuing wholesale opportunities.” said CEO Mr. Cacioppo
