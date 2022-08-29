Apple may use Reality verbiage in name for upcoming headset: report
Aug. 29, 2022 7:42 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is widely expected to unveil its augmented and virtual reality headset in the next few months and could use the word "Reality" in the name of the device itself, according to Bloomberg.
- The news outlet, citing trademark filings that were filed in a number of different countries, noted that law firms previously used by Apple (AAPL) have used the "Reality One," "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor" verbiage in the applications.
- Bloomberg added that the applications have not yet been approved and as such, are subject to change.
- The trademarks are registered to a shell corporation named Immersive Health Solutions LLC, Bloomberg reported, which was registered by another shell corporation known as Corporation Trust Co. The RealityOS trademark was used by the same firm, the news outlet reported.
- It is widely believed that Apple (AAPL) will launch the headset next year, according to experts.
- Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- Last week, Apple (AAPL) sent out media invitations for its September 7 product event, where the tech giant is widely expected to announce its new iPhone product line.
