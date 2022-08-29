Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE) said on Monday it appointed Rupesh Agarwal as its Acting CEO, replacing Harsh Shah, who has resigned effective immediately.

Azure's (AZRE) board said it "very much regrets Harsh's unexpected decision to leave the company" and will consider appointment of a new permanent CEO "in due course."

Shah, a former executive at IndiGrid, had served as CEO only since July 1.

Agarwal joined Azure Power (AZRE) earlier this month as Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, bringing more than 20 years' experience in asset development and strategy consulting.

The company also said it is working with advisers to close annual accounts but is unable to give a timeline for the filing of its delayed form 20-F for FY 2021-22.

Former CEO Ranjit Gupta and COO Murali Subramanian had left the company in April to pursue other opportunities.