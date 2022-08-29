Lumileds, a maker of automotive and other LED lighting products that's majority-owned by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for its U.S. and Netherlands units in a plan to reduce its debt by ~$1.3B, the company said Monday.

The company has already received support from a majority of its lenders to confirm the plan before commencing proceedings and expects to emerge from Chapter 11 within ~60 days. The restructuring support agreement with its lenders holding a significant majority of the loans outstanding under its prepetition first lien debt facility would de-leverage its balance sheet by more than ~$1.3b, accelerate Lumileds' growth, and enable investment in innovation to pursue additional strategic opportunities through injection of up to $275M of liquidity, the company said in a statement.

The company's European, Asian and other foreign subsidiaries and affiliates are not included in the filing and are unaffected by the Chapter 11 process.

“We have proactively taken steps to de-leverage our balance sheet given the ongoing challenges presented by global supply constraints, COVID-related issues, and the crisis in Ukraine. This recapitalization will enable us to further accelerate our efforts as a market-leading innovator within the specialty lighting industry," said Lumileds CEO Matt Roney.

Under the restructuring support agreement, existing secured lenders are expected to commit to support, and vote in favor of, a transaction that will reduce Lumileds' funded debt from ~$1.7B to $400M comprised of feedback debt and post-petition loans, which will be combined into a five-year exit facility.

The RSA also contemplates a commitment from some lenders of up to $275M in debtor-in-possession financing, available as part of the Chapter 11 process. That financing, along with the company's available cash reserves and cash provided by operations, is expected to provide enough liquidity for Lumileds to continue meeting its ongoing obligations, including all obligations to customers, vendors, and suppliers, as well as employee wages, salaries, and benefit programs.

Apollo (APO) acquired an 80% stake in Lumileds from Philips (PHG) in 2017 through a $1.5B transaction.