Kalera announces expanded retail distribution
Aug. 29, 2022 7:57 AM ETKalera Public Limited Company (KAL), KALWWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) announced that a large national premium grocery retailer added the company’s ultra-clean, non-GMO, leafy greens to its Texas market which will be serviced through their Houston Facility.
- The company also announced that its Denver farm, the company’s fourth large-scale facility is fully operational, four months ahead of schedule.
- The company plans to expand in select markets and communities that do not have accessibility to local and fresh produce to capture an increased share of the broader U.S. lettuce and microgreens categories.
- The company's retail store count has grown by 25% this year, with 1,370 retail stores to date and additional retailers expected in the coming months and is on track to surpass 40% by year end.
- “Kalera’s strategic priority is profitable pragmatic growth from an International, USA based national and regional footprint serving strategic partnerships with retailers and foodservice distributors. By leveraging our newly created consumer-centric, branded CPG platform, we are tapping into markets that have the potential to significantly increase current volumes, revenue and farm profitability in 2023.” said Jim Leighton, Chief Executive Officer of Kalera.
