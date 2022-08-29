Hot Stocks: PDD pops on earnings, CTLT falls on mixed earnings, AMPY ticks lower, DAL slides as well

Aug. 29, 2022 8:24 AM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD), AMPY, CTLT, DALBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

commodity price increse oil steel bdi make inflation risk asset going to bear market

primeimages

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) jumped out to the topside on Monday after the Chinese-based firm beat its Q2 earnings and revenue.

On the other end of the spectrum, shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) dipped as it pleaded guilty to an oil spill that occurred last year. Additionally, Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has fallen on a mixed earnings report. Also in the red are shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) as flight bookings show signs of concern.

Gainer

Pinduoduo (PDD) shares moved higher on Monday morning by 12.5% as the stock outdid its second quarter Non-GAAP EPADS and revenue. PDD reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.13, which topped estimates by $0.72. At the same time, the firm also beat its forecasted revenue by $1.25B as it posted revenue of $4.69B (+36% Y/Y).

Decliners

Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) is -7.7% and trades in negative territory on Monday as the stock delivered Wall Street with a mixed earnings bag. CTLT beat on Non-GAAP EPS but missed on revenue. The stock posted FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 which topped estimates by $0.04 but missed on revenue by $20M.

Amplify Energy (AMPY) ticked lower by 0.3% as it agreed to plead guilty to the misdemeanor negligent discharge of oil in violation of the Clean Water Act and pay nearly $13M in fines for a crude oil spill last year off the southern California coast.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is -1.8% in premarket trading as it along with many other airline carriers are in the red as flight bookings show signs of concern. U.S. airline sales took a sizable step back during the last week as bookings were down -23.6% vs. the level seen in 2019 for the week ending August 21 compared to the prior week's level of -9.3%.

Financial participants that are in search of Wall Street’s top daily winners and losers throughout the complete trading session should head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.