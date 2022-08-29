The broader market got a bearish warning last week but could still form a bottom, according to Oppenheimer's technical analysis team.

"The S&P 500’s (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) rejection from its 200-day average is a bearish warning because September seasonals are especially poor when the index’s trend is down," analyst Ari Wald wrote in a note Monday. "However, against near-term trading concerns, we still believe June’s reset suggests a longer-term bottom is forming."

"Looking ahead, a rally above the S&P’s 200-day average (4,300) would confirm a bullish reversal, and a breach of its 50-day average (4,000) would threaten it," Wald said.

For investors looking to diversify their portfolio, energy stocks look attractive and have been less correlated to broader market swings lately, he added.

Energy stocks (XLE) are up 13% in the last month, compared with a 5% drop in crude prices (CL1:COM) (USO) and a 3.5% rise in the S&P.

"We used the (energy) sector’s pullback into its rising 200-day average as an opportunity to upgrade to Overweight in July," Wald said. "For the iShares Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO), we think recent strength is marking a resumption of a larger breakout above the ETF’s 2018 peak."

For individual stocks to buy, Wald notes ConocoPhillips (COP) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) are looking at the resumption of a larger breakout, Hess (HES) is breaking above its 2014 peak and Texas Pacific Land (TPL) is poised for a breakout.

SA contributor Michael James McDonald says investor activity in XLE signals caution.