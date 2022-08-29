Albemarle to keep Catalysts business after strategic review

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) -1.8% pre-market on Monday after saying it will retain its Catalysts business after a strategic review as a wholly-owned subsidiary under a separate, to-be-named entity.

After weighing various options including a potential joint venture, a spinoff or a sale, Albemarle (ALB) said the move would allow the Catalysts business - which provides catalysts, technologies and related services to the refining and petrochemical industries - to "respond to unique customer needs and global market dynamics more effectively while also achieving its growth ambitions."

The company said the process to move the Catalysts business to its new legal structure is underway and should be finalized in ~18 months.

Albemarle (ALB) "is a cash machine at current lithium prices and is moving as fast as it can to bring on new capacity," Gary Gambino writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

