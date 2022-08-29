KeyBanc downgraded Dow (NYSE:DOW), LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) and Westlake (WLK) to Underweight from Sector Weight and lowered its earnings estimates because of declines in prices for different kinds of plastics made by the companies.

Lower prices for polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride and other products since late June are a sign of falling demand. Producers of these products also are getting squeezed by higher energy costs in Europe and the United States, KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov said in an Aug. 28 report.

The bank lowered its EPS estimate for the current quarter at DOW to $1.40 from $1.69, at LYB to $3.81 from $4.19 and at WLK to $4.97 from $5.55. Margins in 4Q 2022 will reach "recession" levels, KeyBanc forecast.

“We believe margins will remain pressured and reach ‘trough’ levels owing to rising feedstock and energy costs, coupled with falling commodity prices,” the report said.

KeyBanc cited Dow’s plan announced last week to temporarily cut production of polyethylene by 15% as a sign that companies are trying to balance supply with demand. The analysts expect LyondellBasell and Westlake to reduce production of plastics.

Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha has a Buy rating on LyondellBasell (LYB) because of its valuation and dividend yield. Columnist Michael Fitzsimmons rates Westlake (WLK) a Buy on its valuation.