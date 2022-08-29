MetLife to acquire ESG-focused fixed income manager, Affirmative Investment
Aug. 29, 2022
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) Investment Management ("MIM") has agreed to acquire Affirmative Investment Management ("AIM"), a specialist global environmental, social, and corporate governance impact fixed income investment manager, to bolster its ESG investment and reporting capabilities, the company said Monday.
- Terms of the acquisition weren't disclosed. The acquisition will bring MIM additional capabilities to evaluate sustainability and risk considerations in public fixed income, private fixed income, and real estate. As of June 30, 2022, AIM's assets under management were $1.01B. By comparison MIM's total AUM as of June 30 was $590.9B.
- "By combining AIM’s expertise with MIM’s commitment to sustainable investing, we will be even better positioned to provide comprehensive insight and counsel to clients and consultants on ESG considerations," Steven J. Goulart, president of MIM and executive vice president and chief investment officer for MetLife (MET).
