Invacare names Geoffrey Purtill as interim president and executive chief
Aug. 29, 2022 8:16 AM ETInvacare Corporation (IVC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) on Monday has named Geoffrey P. Purtill as the company's interim president and chief executive officer, succeeding departing chairman, president and CEO Matthew E. Monaghan.
- The transition is effective Aug. 28, 2022.
- Geoffrey P. Purtill had been serving as the Invacare's senior vice president and general manager, EMEA and APAC.
- "We welcome Geoff who has distinguished himself throughout his tenure with Invacare. The Board has full confidence that he has the right skillset and industry experience to lead the company through this transition as we search for a permanent successor who can accelerate the achievement of our objectives," said Cliff Nastas, Invacare’s lead independent director.
- In addition, the Board has announced the appointment of Michael J. Merriman as its director and non-executive Chairman. Merriman previously served as chair of the company's audit committee from 2014 to 2018.
- "As the independent Chairman of the Board, Merriman succeeds Cliff Nastas as the company's lead independent director," report.
- IVC stock jumps 9% in premarket on Monday to trade at $0.94 vs 52-week level of $0.80 to $8.73.
