Tellurian, 23andMe Holding, SIGA Technologies among premarket losers' pack

Aug. 29, 2022 8:20 AM ETAMRS, CTIC, SIGA, TELL, AEMD, APDN, KAVL, AVYA, BNGO, TBLT, BHAT, PXMD, HOFV, ME, AKLI, AERC, GWAV, MOB, GCT, BRSH, APEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • GigaCloud Technology (GCT) -12%.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology  (BHAT) -11%.
  • PaxMedica (PXMD) -9%.
  • Akili (AKLI) -8%.
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) -8%.
  • Mobilicom (MOB) -8%.
  • Bruush Oral Care (BRSH) -7%.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group (KAVL) -7%.
  • Bionano Genomics (BNGO) -7%.
  • Aethlon Medical (AEMD) -7%.
  • Avaya Holdings (AVYA) -7%.
  • SIGA Technologies (SIGA) -7%.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) -6%.
  • Greenwave Technology Solutions (GWAV) -6%.
  • Tellurian (TELL-6% after proposes to raise debt capital.
  • 23andMe Holding (ME) -6%.
  • CTI BioPharma (CTIC) -6%.
  • AeroClean Technologies (AERC) -6%.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings (APE) -6%.
  • Amyris (AMRS) -5%.
  • Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) -5%.

