Tellurian, 23andMe Holding, SIGA Technologies among premarket losers' pack
- GigaCloud Technology (GCT) -12%.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) -11%.
- PaxMedica (PXMD) -9%.
- Akili (AKLI) -8%.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) -8%.
- Mobilicom (MOB) -8%.
- Bruush Oral Care (BRSH) -7%.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group (KAVL) -7%.
- Bionano Genomics (BNGO) -7%.
- Aethlon Medical (AEMD) -7%.
- Avaya Holdings (AVYA) -7%.
- SIGA Technologies (SIGA) -7%.
- ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) -6%.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions (GWAV) -6%.
- Tellurian (TELL) -6% after proposes to raise debt capital.
- 23andMe Holding (ME) -6%.
- CTI BioPharma (CTIC) -6%.
- AeroClean Technologies (AERC) -6%.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (APE) -6%.
- Amyris (AMRS) -5%.
- Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) -5%.
