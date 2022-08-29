Vivid Seats called fairly valued at current levels by RBC Capital

RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) with a Sector Perform rating.

The firm said it likes SEAT's position within the vertical and thinks its sports/concert exposure + SPAC sponsor's network are favorable for potential share gains.

On the macroeconomic front, SEAT's dynamic ability to course correct on marketing spending in the event of a bigger consumer pullback in discretionary spend is said to allow the company some level of backstop.

Analyst Brad Erickson noted the top-line estimates on SEAT generally look conservative, but also called the risk-reward at the current share price balanced at 14X the 2023 EV/EBITDA estimate.

Shares of Vivid Seats (SEAT) rose 0.70% premarket on Monday to $8.60 vs. the 52-week trading range of $7.02 to $14.35.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SEAT is flashing Buy.