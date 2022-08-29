SAIC awarded $400M in space, intelligence contracts in Q2
Aug. 29, 2022 8:24 AM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) has received ~$400M in national security and space contract awards for the Q2 2023 in addition to the previously announced $319M Falconer Air Operations Center Weapon System Sustainment contract with the U.S. Air Force.
- The contract awards consist largely of systems integration and delivery work, new cloud programs and JADC2 efforts.
- “As we accelerate the digital transformation of our customers, we are energized by their desire to partner with SAIC on new cloud efforts for space and intelligence agencies,” said Michael LaRouche, president National Security and Space Sector at SAIC.
